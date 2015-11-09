Video
'World's best teacher' says no need to shout
Nancie Atwell, a US teacher who won the Global Teacher Prize earlier this year, demonstrated her award-winning skills on a visit to Capital City Academy in north west London.
She said that in her own school, children sat on bean bags and called her by her first name.
Ms Atwell said that a good teacher did not need to shout to get themselves heard in the classroom.
She spoke to the BBC's Sean Coughlan
