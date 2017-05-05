Video

Single mum Shakira Martin tells Woman's Hour about her inspiring rise to President-elect of the NUS.

Proud to call herself a "black single mother from a working class family", Shakira Martin has just been voted the new President of the National Union of Students.

She told BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour about the challenges she's overcome - from a family member's drug abuse to domestic violence - and why education is "the way forward" when it comes to inspiring other young people to “break down the cycle of deprivation and become somebody of substance."