Video
Mum: Why I'm teaching my kids about voting
Adina Thompson told BBC Radio 5 live Afternoon Edition she believes it's the responsibility of mothers to teach their children about why they need to vote and the 'implications behind not voting'.
The 27-year-old from South London said she explained to her eight-year-old-son that voting "changes everything around your life". She added that she believes not talking about voting could lead to him being disengaged from politics later in life.
-
10 May
- From the section Education & Family