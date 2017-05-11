The 'bus stop' for children who feel lonely

Video

A school in Surrey has introduced a special area in the playground, called a Buddy Bus Stop, to help children who feel sad or find themselves on their own at break time.

Children who want a friend go and stand by the sign, and if other children see them there, they invite them to play with them. It's an idea which is being picked up by a number of schools around the country.

This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 live's year-long season, State of Mind, which takes an in-depth look at our mental health.