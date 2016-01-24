Video
Will student loan interest rate be reviewed?
The universities minister refused to be drawn on the Today programme on whether interest rates on student loans would be reviewed should the interest rate go up in September.
Jo Johnson insisted the student loan system was fair. However maintenance grants of the past have been replaced with loans for students so on average debts for these poorer students on graduation will be around 50 thousand pounds.
