Immigration check: 'Wrong bank accounts will be frozen'
A former board member of TSB is warning against new measures being introduced by the government which will see banks and building societies required to carry out checks on current account holders to establish if they are in the UK illegally.
Philip Augar told the Today programme names will appear more than once and the wrong bank accounts will be frozen. He thinks this will prove "more difficult" than dealing with the fallout from money laundering.
22 Sep 2017
