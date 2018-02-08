Media player
What's going on in a toddler's brain?
Scientists at Birkbeck College want to find out more about the development of very young children's brains.
They hope their research will bring to light new findings on conditions like autism or ADHD.
Video Journalist: Jan Bruck
Family & Education
