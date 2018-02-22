University strikes: What do students think?

Video

As university staff start a 14-day strike across 64 universities, we ask four students if they support the strikes and how they think it will affect their studies.

Members of the University and College Union are striking because changes to the Universities Superannuation Scheme will leave a typical lecturer almost £10,000 a year worse off in retirement, they say.

Younger academics could lose almost half of their total retirement income, says the union.

But the employers' group Universities UK says the scheme has a deficit of more than £6bn which it cannot ignore.