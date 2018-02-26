Unregistered school teacher filmed ‘using force’

Media player
Unregistered schools investigation: Teacher filmed ‘using force'
A BBC News investigation into unregistered schools has uncovered abuse and unsafe practices.
More than 50 safeguarding alerts have been made against unregistered schools in the last 4 years.
26 Feb 2018
