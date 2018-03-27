Media player
The teen 'downloading music into his head'
Michael Fuller, who has autism, could play Mozart by ear at the age of 11.
Now that he's 17, his mum says it's like he can "download music into his head".
By Hannah Gelbart and Alex Taylor
27 Mar 2018
