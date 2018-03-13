The mum and son learning construction together
Sallyann Rose is a freelance bookkeeper retraining to become a handywoman.

Her son Thomas Rose is doing a carpentry diploma at Erdington Skills Centre in Birmingham.

How do they cope being a mum and son at college, and would they go into business together?

