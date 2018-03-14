Media player
Who do you trust?
We are more likely to believe a person or organisation that gets things right and is accurate and factual than those that have been known to make things up or get things wrong in the past. But that's not all there is to it.
In this video you'll hear some useful tips from:
- Amol Rajan, the BBC's media editor
- BBC News journalist Mukul Devichand
- Rachel Schraer from BBC Reality Check
14 Mar 2018
