Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Checking the story
If you want to be sure a story is right, you need to make time to check the evidence.
There are a number of things you can do to help you decide whether a piece of information or a picture is true or false.
A good starting point is to simply ask yourself is this real - or do I just want to believe it is true? It may sound simple - but how many of us really stop to think about the information we see and share?
-
14 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window