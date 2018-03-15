Reality Check: What do children think about homework?

Media player
School Report: What do children think about homework?
How much homework is too much and is putting in the hours at home beneficial?
School Report teamed up with Reality Check's Chris Morris and pupils from Sutton Community Academy in Nottinghamshire to find out what pupils think about working at home every night and whether it is a good thing for their futures.
15 Mar 2018
