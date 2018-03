Video

You see a report of a nine-year-old boy locked in a safe during a game of hide-and-seek - but how do you know whether or not it is real?

BBC News Wales Correspondent Sian Lloyd visits Maesteg School to help School Reporters separate the fact from the fiction - and to find out whether or not that nine-year-old was really imprisoned.

