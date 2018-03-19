World's best teacher 'humbled' to win title
UK's Andria Zafirakou wins Global Teacher Prize

A teacher from north London has been announced as the winner of a competition to find the world's best teacher.

Art and textiles teacher Andria Zafirakou is the first British title holder of the Global Teacher Prize.

The result was revealed at a ceremony in Dubai.

