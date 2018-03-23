How science GCSEs are changing

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How science GCSEs in England are changing
The way GCSE papers in England are graded is changing for physics, chemistry and biology.
Students will be graded numerically on a scale from 9 to 1.
-
23 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window