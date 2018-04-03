'I wish I'd not had my children'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I wish I'd not had children'
Most parents will acknowledge that children are hard work, but are likely to say the rewards outweigh the challenges. To feel differently is almost unspeakable, but there are women who regret having children.
One woman tells the Victoria Derbyshire programme what it is like to secretly wish she had not become a mother.
-
03 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window