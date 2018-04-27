'We are the economy'
Pupils describe their understanding of the economy

The Bank of England hopes to reach 1,000 secondary schools by the end of next year with new resources that can be used for lessons with Year 8 and 9 pupils.

The EconoMe lesson plans explore basic economic ideas such as interest rates on borrowing and saving.

Pupils at All Saints Catholic High School in Kirkby explain their understanding of the economy.

