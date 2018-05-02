Media player
Meet the kids learning to DJ at school
Students can now DJ as part of their music GCSE.
This has become possible because decks are now recognised as a formal instrument by examination boards.
Austen and Scott Smart are professional DJs who have helped write the curriculum for the DJ course.
Video journalist: Jan Bruck
02 May 2018
