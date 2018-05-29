'I knew I was going to face abuse'
Trans activist Stephen Whittle on facing abuse on TV

Professor Stephen Whittle has been campaigning for transgender rights since the 1970s. He reflects on how society has changed since then.

He looks at some of his past media appearances in the BBC archive, including on the Kilroy programme and debating with Dr Georgina Somerset - reportedly the first openly intersex person in the UK.

