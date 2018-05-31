'You have no life if you haven't read'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hay Festival: Bradford schoolgirls' first time review

Pupils from Bradford were invited to spend two days at the Hay Festival, as part of an exchange programme with the Bradford Literature Festival.

Shot and produced by Shabnam Mahmood, BBC Asian Network. Edited by Susannah Reid.

  • 31 May 2018
Go to next video: Hay Festival reveals 2018 line-up