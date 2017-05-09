Ex-Coronation Street actress says Labour is party that cares

Video

The actress who played Hayley Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street has urged Labour activists to take the party message to people who have been disenfranchised and disengaged from politics because they "think we're all the same".

Addressing a Labour rally in Manchester, Julie Hesmondhalgh said the party had just 30 days before the 8 June general election to create a fairer society and to save the NHS.