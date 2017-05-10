General election 2017: Nuttall on results and predictions

Video

UKIP will not be standing candidates against 'real Brexiteers' at the general election, which was "putting your country above your party", said the leader.

Paul Nuttall said its "vote share will go down, there is no doubt about that" but the party was "targeting sensibly" in certain seats.

He told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn: "This is going to be a difficult election, there is no doubt about it."

