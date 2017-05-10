Video
General election 2017: Sophie Walker on WEP party policies
The Women's Equality Party wants to close the gender pay gap, calls for equal maternity and paternity rights and wants free childcare.
Leader Sophie Walker said that it has "much better policies and we've got much better candidates", and that the party was bringing new and fresh voices into politics.
10 May
