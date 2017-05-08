Green's Caroline Lucas on Richmond Park by-election donation claim

Video

The Green Party candidate in the Richmond Park by-election last year had already stood down, before an offer of £250,000 was made if the party did not contest Zac Goldsmith's former seat, said Caroline Lucas.

The Green Party co-leader said there was no substance to the report from three of its members - one of whom has since joined Labour - and the offer had not met the party's ethical standards.

She told Andrew Neil: "Any kind of implication that we were standing down in order for money is absolutely wrong, categorically wrong. It happened after the decision was taken, and the money was not accepted."

