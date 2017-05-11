Video
Labour draft manifesto leak is 'opportunity' says campaigns chief
The leak of Labour's draft manifesto is an opportunity, the party's campaigns chief has told BBC Breakfast.
Andrew Gwynne said leaks would probably always happen: "It gives us the opportunity to talk about the kind of Britain we want to see, run for the many not the few.
"There are some great ideas in here, and the direction of travel is that we want to change Britain for the better."
11 May
