General election 2017: Workers Revolutionary Party policies

Video

The British section of the International Committee of the Fourth International, founded by Leon Trotsky, is bidding for five seats at the general election.

The Workers Revolutionary Party's Frank Sweeney spoke to Daily Politics presenter Andrew Neil about what his party thought of the Labour manifesto.

He said that Trotsky was "21st century", while he described capitalism as "19th century", and he explained that the whole of the UK was "fertile territory for us".