Socialist Party standing for general election 2017 seats
The Socialist Party, which does not believe in the political system or have a leader, is standing three candidates in the general election.
Spokesman Danny Lambert told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn it was a small party with limited resources, as he explained their policies backing socialism and opposed to capitalism.
And he said society had to be run "democratically" as he debated with journalists Polly Toynbee and Christian May.
23 May
- From the section Election 2017