Damian Green: PM proposing 'common sense' measures
The work and pensions secretary has said it is possible to have "derogations" from the European Convention on Human Rights. Damian Green said this is not new and is something France and Ireland adopted in the past.
In the Conservative manifesto the party says it would retain the ECHR for the next parliament. Mr Green told the Today programme the prime minister is proposing "common sense" measures to tackle the terror threat.
07 Jun
