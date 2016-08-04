Palmerston v Larry: tensions in Westminster on TV broadcast

Video

The BBC's assistant political editor was supposed to be updating viewers on Arlene Foster's visit to Downing Street, but he ended up telling them about a "much more interesting fight about to erupt".

Although the general election has left some politicians bruised, Norman Smith spoke about the battle brewing in a turf war between Larry and Palmerston, who both live in the street.

He returned to the "face-off" between the four-legged rivals later in his live interview with Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn.