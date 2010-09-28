Social network page
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Talking Movies: A Facebook story

The Social Network is a drama film about the founding of the social networking website Facebook. The film features actors including Jesse Eisenberg and Justin Timberlake.

Eisenberg, best known for starring in The Squid and the Whale and Adventureland, plays the main character Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive officer.

The BBC's Tom Brooks reports.

  • 28 Sep 2010