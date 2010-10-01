Scene from Les Miserable
Video

25th anniversary for Les Miserables

This weekend Les Miserables celebrates its 25th anniversary.

It is the West End's longest running musical, a global-success story that has now been seen by more than 57 million people around the world.

As Will Gompertz reports, it is also a major money spinner for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

