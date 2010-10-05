Hollywood stars attend 'Red' premiere

Video

Hollywood stars Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman and Helen Mirren have attended the premiere of their new film, Red, in New York.

The comedy, which stands for "Retired and Extremely Dangerous" sees what happens to CIA agents after their careers end.

Speaking to reporters, Helen Mirren said age should be valued, and used pilot Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger, who successfully landed an plane in the Hudson River, as an example of someone whose wisdom and experience came with a "lifetime of training".