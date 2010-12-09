Media player
Bill Roache on 50 years of Coronation Street
ITV1 drama, Coronation Street is celebrating its 50th birthday, marking the occasion with an hour-long live episode.
Actor Bill Roache has played character Ken Barlow since the first ever episode of the Weatherfield drama, he talked to the BBC about "the role of a lifetime."
09 Dec 2010
