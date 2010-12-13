Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cher: 'Acting is like riding a bike'
Actress and singer Cheri has appeared at the premiere of a new film called Burlesque in which she stars alongside Christina Aguilera.
The veteran of showbiz explained what it was like to get back in front of the camera.
-
13 Dec 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window