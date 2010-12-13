Cher
Cher: 'Acting is like riding a bike'

Actress and singer Cheri has appeared at the premiere of a new film called Burlesque in which she stars alongside Christina Aguilera.

The veteran of showbiz explained what it was like to get back in front of the camera.

  • 13 Dec 2010
