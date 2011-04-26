Gwyneth Paltrow
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hollywood's Gwyneth Paltrow on why she loves cooking

Academy Award winner Gwyneth Paltrow reveals why she decided to write a cook book.

She has just published My Father's Daughter, a homage to her late father, director Bruce Paltrow.

  • 26 Apr 2011
Go to next video: Paltrow sings country music for new film