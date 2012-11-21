Salvador Dali
Dali's genius on show in Paris and other art stories

A Salvador Dali retrospective opens in Paris's Pompidou Center, a new exhibition in Washington looks back at some of James Bond's most notorious adversaries and other art stories from around the world.

Samreen Naz reports.

  • 21 Nov 2012
