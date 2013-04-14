Video

To a generation or two Paul Kelly is the closest thing Australia has to a poet laureate, dealing in the experiences, aspirations and problems of everyday Australians.

In almost 40 years he has penned more than 350 songs and become the songwriter most often cited as country's greatest.

Following the release of his 19th album and a biopic of his life, he spoke to the BBC's Tom Donkin about the art of storytelling, and borrowing from the giants of literature.

