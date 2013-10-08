12 Years a Slave: Steve McQueen defends brutal portrayal

Video

An eagerly awaited - and controversial - new movie is having its New York Film Festival premiere. 12 Years a Slave is said to be one of the most brutal and realistic depictions of slavery ever to have made it to the big screen.

It is based on a true story - and it's been directed by an outsider - British filmmaker Steve McQueen.

Tom Brook spoke to the director along with two of the movie's stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Michael Fassbender.

Footage of 12 Years a Slave courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures.