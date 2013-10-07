Army officer writes book for children at home

Video

When army officer Chris MacGregor was deployed abroad on active service, one of the hardest things he had to deal with was explaining where he was going to his children.

When he was away, he found that his family was also finding it difficult to spend time apart.

So he decided to write a book to help families where a parent is working away from home.

Chris and his wife Vicky and children Ben and Ellie spoke to BBC Breakfast about how they cope, and about Chris's book My Daddy's Going Away.