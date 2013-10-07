Sharon Osbourne on 'over the top' female artists

Video

Sharon Osbourne has described performances by artists Miley Cyrus and Rihanna as "over the top".

The X Factor judge's comments follow a recent performance by Miley at the MTV Video Music Awards, which attracted criticism from a US parenting pressure group for being unsuitable for young viewers.

Sharon told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast: "It's just about pulling the reins back, because ultimately they've got the voices, they've got the talent and they really don't need to do that."