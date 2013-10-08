Director General of the BBC, Tony Hall
Director General Tony Hall sets out hard choices to pay for BBC plans

In a speech outlining his plans for the future of the BBC, director general Tony Hall promised the corporation would have a closer relationship with its audience in future, treating them as "owners" rather than licence fee payers.

A "personalised BBC" will allow viewers to rate and discuss programmes, and that "will influence what we commission," he said.

