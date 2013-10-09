Art from 'Inside' goes on display

Video

Mercury award-winning rapper Speech Debelle has teamed up with the Koestler Trust to curate an exhibition of prisoner art at the Southbank Centre in London.

The exhibition is entitled The Strength and Vulnerability bunker and includes paintings, sculptures and video art created by prison inmates that reveal their personal reflections, regrets and hopes.

Speech Debelle gave BBC News a tour around the exhibition and explained why she wanted to be involved.

Video Journalist: Sophie van Brugen