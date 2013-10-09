I wanted to play Assange 'warts and all'

Video

Benedict Cumberbatch, probably best known for playing Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series "Sherlock," portrays WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in the new big-screen drama "The Fifth Estate."

The film dramatizes the events surrounding WikiLeaks, an organization that publishes information, usually secret and often classified, obtained from anonymous sources. It culminates in the fallout from the publication of classified U.S. government documents related to the war in Afghanistan.

