Tom Hanks: I'm a selfish actor

Video

Actor Tom Hanks says he's a "selfish actor" when it comes to choosing film projects.

"If something comes across my desk that's surprising and new and authentic all at the same time, I'm in," he told BBC Arts Editor Will Gompertz.

The Toy Story and Philadelphia star also discussed his recent revelation that he's been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, and how that affects the roles he chooses.

Hanks is in the UK to promote sea piracy thriller Captain Phillips, which opens the London Film Festival later.