BBC revives Open All Hours for Christmas

Video

The actress Lynda Baron will reprise her role as nurse Gladys Emmanuel in a one-off Open All Hours Christmas special.

The iconic comedy series, which ran between 1973 and 1985, starred Sir David Jason as Granville, and the late Ronnie Barker as his uncle Arkwright.

The new episode, written by the programme's original writer Roy Clarke, will look at what happened to the shop since Granville inherited it from Arkwright.

Lynda told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast: "I really was pretty amazed and wasn't too sure whether my agent was having a joke."