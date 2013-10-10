Jeremy Deller's All That is Solid Melts Into Air film

Video

Turner-prize winning artist Jeremy Deller, who represented Britain in this year's Venice Biennale with an installation in the British Pavilion, has turned his attention to the Industrial Revolution curating a touring exhibition which opens at Manchester Art Gallery.

In All That Is Solid Melts Into Air Deller takes a personal look at the impact of the Industrial Revolution on British popular culture, and its persisting influence on our lives today.

This film, made in collaboration with BBC Newsnight, is included in the exhibition.