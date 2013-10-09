John Bishop: HS2 will 'kill communities'
Comedian John Bishop has spoken out against the proposed HS2 high speed rail link, claiming it will "kill communities."
Although the stand-up comic is a regular rail passenger to London, the line would be built one mile away from his house in the Cheshire countryside.
John told BBC Radio 5 live's Richard Bacon: "I'm opposed to spending what appears to be a bottomless amount of money on a service which is to serve people like me - who don't need it."
"They're going to kill communities for the benefit of a very small number."
Supporters of HS2 argue that apart from shorter journey times, the project will create jobs and greatly increase passenger capacity.
