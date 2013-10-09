US shutdown: businesses hurting as debt limit deadline looms

Video

More than a week after parts of the US government were shut down when Congress failed to agree on an economic budget, the war of words between Democrats and Republicans continues.

On Tuesday, President Obama and House Speaker John Boehner each accused the other of refusing to negotiate.

This comes as small business owners and tourists in Washington are already feeling the effects of the closures.

But international finance leaders warn that failure to raise the nation's debt ceiling by next week's deadline could have more catastrophic consequences around the world.

The BBC's Jane O'Brien reports.